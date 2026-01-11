FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

In NHL action on Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-12) vs. San Jose Sharks (23-18-3)
  • Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Golden Knights vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-170)Sharks (+140)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (54.1%)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Golden Knights are +140 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -172.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Sharks matchup on Jan. 11 has been set at 6.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Sharks, Vegas is the favorite at -170, and San Jose is +140 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup