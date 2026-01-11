Golden Knights vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

In NHL action on Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-12) vs. San Jose Sharks (23-18-3)

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: NHL Network

Golden Knights vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-170) Sharks (+140) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (54.1%)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Golden Knights are +140 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -172.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Sharks matchup on Jan. 11 has been set at 6.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Sharks, Vegas is the favorite at -170, and San Jose is +140 playing at home.

