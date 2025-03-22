FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (40-20-8) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-30-6)
  • Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ABC

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-220)Red Wings (+180)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (67.2%)

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -144 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +118.

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Red Wings game on March 22, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -220 favorite at home.

