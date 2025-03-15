NHL
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-19-8) vs. Detroit Red Wings (31-29-6)
- Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: TNT
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-140)
|Red Wings (+116)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.1%)
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Red Wings. The Golden Knights are +172 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -215.
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Red Wings matchup on March 16 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Red Wings reveal Vegas as the favorite (-140) and Detroit as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.