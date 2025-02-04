NHL
Golden Knights vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Islanders Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (31-16-6) vs. New York Islanders (24-21-7)
- Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-146)
|Islanders (+122)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.6%)
Golden Knights vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +172 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -215.
Golden Knights vs Islanders Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Islanders on February 4, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.
Golden Knights vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Golden Knights, New York is the underdog at +122, and Vegas is -146 playing on the road.