Golden Knights vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Islanders.

Golden Knights vs Islanders Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (31-16-6) vs. New York Islanders (24-21-7)

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-146) Islanders (+122) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.6%)

Golden Knights vs Islanders Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +172 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -215.

Golden Knights vs Islanders Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Islanders on February 4, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Golden Knights vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Golden Knights, New York is the underdog at +122, and Vegas is -146 playing on the road.

