Golden Knights vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Philadelphia Flyers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Flyers Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9-10-2)

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-137) Flyers (+114) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (63.3%)

Golden Knights vs Flyers Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Golden Knights are +172 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -215.

Golden Knights vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for Golden Knights-Flyers on November 25 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Golden Knights vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -137 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!