Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

NHL action on Monday includes the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Flames Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-1) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-1)

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-205) Flames (+168) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (72.1%)

Golden Knights vs Flames Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Golden Knights are +122 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -146.

Golden Knights vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Golden Knights-Flames on October 28 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Golden Knights vs Flames Moneyline

Vegas is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +168 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!