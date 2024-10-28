Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28
Data Skrive
NHL action on Monday includes the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Flames Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-1) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-1)
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-205)
|Flames (+168)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (72.1%)
Golden Knights vs Flames Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Golden Knights are +122 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -146.
Golden Knights vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Golden Knights-Flames on October 28 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
Golden Knights vs Flames Moneyline
- Vegas is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +168 underdog on the road.