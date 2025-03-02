NHL
Golden Knights vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2
On Sunday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the New Jersey Devils.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Devils Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-6) vs. New Jersey Devils (33-22-6)
- Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-164)
|Devils (+136)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (60.2%)
Golden Knights vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -188 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +152.
Golden Knights vs Devils Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Devils game on March 2, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Golden Knights vs Devils Moneyline
- Vegas is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +136 underdog on the road.