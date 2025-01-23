NHL
Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23
NHL action on Thursday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the St. Louis Blues.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Blues Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (29-14-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-21-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-140)
|Blues (+116)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (62.4%)
Golden Knights vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -215 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +172.
Golden Knights vs Blues Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Blues game on January 23, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.
Golden Knights vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Blues, Vegas is the favorite at -140, and St. Louis is +116 playing at home.