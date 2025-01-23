Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

NHL action on Thursday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the St. Louis Blues.

Golden Knights vs Blues Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (29-14-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-21-4)

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-140) Blues (+116) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (62.4%)

Golden Knights vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -215 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +172.

Golden Knights vs Blues Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Blues game on January 23, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Golden Knights vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Blues, Vegas is the favorite at -140, and St. Louis is +116 playing at home.

