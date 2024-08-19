Giants vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs White Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (63-63) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-95)

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-245) | CHW: (+200)

SF: (-245) | CHW: (+200) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-105) | CHW: +1.5 (-114)

SF: -1.5 (-105) | CHW: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 6-5, 4.14 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-6, 4.02 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Harrison (6-5) for the Giants and Jonathan Cannon (2-6) for the White Sox. When Harrison starts, his team is 14-7-0 against the spread this season. When Harrison starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-3. When Cannon starts, the White Sox are 7-6-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 3-9 record in Cannon's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (64.2%)

Giants vs White Sox Moneyline

The Giants vs White Sox moneyline has San Francisco as a -245 favorite, while Chicago is a +200 underdog on the road.

Giants vs White Sox Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the White Sox. The Giants are -105 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -114.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-White Sox contest on August 19, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Giants vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 38, or 55.1%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -245 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 124 opportunities.

The Giants are 60-64-0 against the spread in their 124 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have put together a 23-90 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20.4% of those games).

Chicago is 5-25 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +200 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-62-4).

The White Sox have collected a 50-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.3% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 113 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .439. He's batting .245 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos is batting .279 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Michael Conforto is batting .236 with a .439 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Mark Canha leads San Francisco in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 85 hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.402) while leading the White Sox in hits (105). He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .216 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .269.

His batting average ranks 133rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 139th, and he is 121st in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has racked up an on-base percentage of .310, a team-high for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, two triples and 27 walks.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.