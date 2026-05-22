Giants vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs White Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (20-30) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-24)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and CHSN

Giants vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-108) | CHW: (-108)

SF: (-108) | CHW: (-108) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-196) | CHW: -1.5 (+162)

SF: +1.5 (-196) | CHW: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+110) | Under: (-134)

Giants vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 2-0, 2.37 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 6-1, 1.61 ERA

The probable pitchers are Trevor McDonald (2-0) for the Giants and Davis Martin (6-1) for the White Sox. McDonald's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. McDonald has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The White Sox are 8-1-0 ATS in Martin's nine starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Martin's starts this season, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

Giants vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (58.6%)

Giants vs White Sox Moneyline

The Giants vs White Sox moneyline has San Francisco as a -108 favorite, while Chicago is a -108 underdog on the road.

Giants vs White Sox Spread

Giants versus White Sox, on May 22, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Giants vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with six wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 7-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 50 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 50 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 20-30-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have gone 21-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Chicago has a 21-21 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 47 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-21-0).

The White Sox have collected a 28-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 59.6% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco with an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .422. He's batting .319 on the season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 46 hits. He is batting .293 this season and has 18 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 20th, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Schmitt has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with three home runs and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Lee brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a home run and three RBIs.

Rafael Devers has six home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Devers heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .237 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 35th and he is 34th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami leads his team with 42 hits and a .382 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .552.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .223 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Chase Meidroth leads his team with a .374 slugging percentage.

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