Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (75-74) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-92)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet RM

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-172) | COL: (+144)

SF: (-172) | COL: (+144) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105)

SF: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Giants) - 5-6, 4.80 ERA vs Chris Flexen (Rockies) - 1-7, 7.22 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (5-6) for the Giants and Flexen (1-7) for the Rockies. Manaea and his team have a record of 1-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Manaea and his team have lost each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Flexen starts, the Rockies have gone 6-7-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 3-9 record in Flexen's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (61%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +144 underdog despite being at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-105 to cover), and San Francisco is -114 to cover the runline.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Rockies on September 17 is 11.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 42, or 53.2%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Francisco has won 14 of 23 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 149 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 149 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 66-83-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 50-80 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Colorado has a 28-61 record (winning just 31.5% of its games).

In the 145 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-79-1).

The Rockies have covered 49.7% of their games this season, going 72-73-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .288. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .521.

LaMonte Wade Jr leads San Francisco with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .263 with 72 walks and 59 runs scored. He's slugging .415.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 70th, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 95th.

Wade has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .417 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Thairo Estrada has a team-high 123 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .423.

Estrada has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double and an RBI.

J.D. Davis is batting .250 with a .327 OBP and 68 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has an on-base percentage of .328 and has 128 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .245 and slugging .446.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 70th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with a .420 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .292.

His batting average ranks 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 132nd, and he is 89th in slugging.

Elias Diaz is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Charlie Blackmon has 19 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .282.

Giants vs. Rockies Head to Head

9/16/2023: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/16/2023: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-5 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/15/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2023: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/9/2023: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/8/2023: 9-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/7/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/9/2023: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/8/2023: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/7/2023: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

