Giants vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14
Odds updated as of 11:26 AM
On Sunday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.
Giants vs Rays Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (6-9) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (8-7)
- Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: BSSUN
Giants vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-116) | TB: (-102)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+142) | TB: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Giants vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Giants) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Shawn Armstrong (Rays) - 0-1, 5.68 ERA
The Giants will give the nod to Blake Snell (0-1) against the Rays and Shawn Armstrong (0-1). Snell and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Snell's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Armstrong has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rays failed to cover. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for one Armstrong start this season -- they lost.
Giants vs Rays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (62.1%)
Giants vs Rays Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Rays, San Francisco is the favorite at -116, and Tampa Bay is -102 playing at home.
Giants vs Rays Spread
- The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Rays are -172 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +142.
Giants vs Rays Over/Under
- The over/under for Giants-Rays on April 14 is 8. The over is -112, and the under is -108.
Giants vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Giants have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.
- This season San Francisco has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Giants and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 15 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Giants are 7-8-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rays have been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.
- The Rays have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-7-0).
- The Rays have collected a 7-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.7% of the time).
Giants Player Leaders
- Michael Conforto leads San Francisco with 16 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .566. He's batting .302.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 27th in slugging.
- Matt Chapman has two doubles, three home runs and four walks. He's batting .213 and slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .273.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.
- Jorge Soler has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .208/.328/.434.
- Soler has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.
- Jung Hoo Lee is batting .246 with a .297 OBP and four RBI for San Francisco this season.
- Lee takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles and a walk.
Rays Player Leaders
- Isaac Paredes has 12 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .235 and slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 110th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.
- Jose Caballero is hitting .311 with three doubles and a home run. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 38th, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 69th in slugging.
- Yandy Diaz is hitting .203 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Harold Ramirez leads his team with a .296 slugging percentage.
Giants vs Rays Head to Head
- 4/13/2024: 11-2 SF (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/12/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/16/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/15/2023: 7-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/14/2023: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
