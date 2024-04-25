Giants vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giants vs Pirates Game Info

San Francisco Giants (12-14) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-13)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-148) | PIT: (+126)

SF: (-148) | PIT: (+126) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172)

SF: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Giants vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 2-1, 5.00 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Pirates) - 0-1, 8.31 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Kyle Harrison (2-1) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (0-1) will take the ball for the Pirates. Harrison's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Harrison's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Priester has started just one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates have not been a moneyline underdog when Priester starts this season.

Giants vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (59.3%)

Giants vs Pirates Moneyline

San Francisco is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +142 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -172.

Giants vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Pirates game on April 26, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Giants have won in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 3-2 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 26 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 12-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have gone 9-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.9% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (50%).

The Pirates have played in 25 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-13-0).

The Pirates have a 14-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 56% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (26) this season. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Conforto will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with an OBP of .333 this season while batting .269 with nine walks and 13 runs scored. He's slugging .366.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman is batting .228 with a .416 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Chapman brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .278 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Jorge Soler has been key for San Francisco with 21 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an on-base percentage of .387 and a slugging percentage of .410. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .270.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Reynolds heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Connor Joe's 21 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Including all qualifying players, he is 42nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .264 with six doubles and 13 walks.

Jack Suwinski has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .183.

