Giants vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants face the Philadelphia Phillies.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Phillies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (50-42) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (53-38)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH

Giants vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-156) | PHI: (+132)

SF: (-156) | PHI: (+132) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+130) | PHI: +1.5 (-156)

SF: -1.5 (+130) | PHI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Giants vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 9-3, 2.68 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 3-5, 3.64 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.64 ERA). When Ray starts, his team is 12-6-0 against the spread this season. When Ray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Phillies have gone 3-4-0 against the spread when Walker starts. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for one Walker start this season -- they won.

Giants vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.4%)

Giants vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Giants, Philadelphia is the underdog at +132, and San Francisco is -156 playing at home.

Giants vs Phillies Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Phillies. The Giants are +130 to cover, and the Phillies are -156.

Giants vs Phillies Over/Under

Giants versus Phillies on July 8 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 33 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year San Francisco has won 13 of 24 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 41 of their 92 opportunities.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 41-51-0 in 92 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won five of the 16 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (31.2%).

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-49-4 record against the over/under.

The Phillies are 44-42-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 92 hits and an OBP of .390 this season. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 36th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .222 with three doubles, six walks and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .243 with 18 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 115th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Lee has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.446) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Wilmer Flores has been key for San Francisco with 73 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Flores heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a walk.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has racked up 83 hits with a .382 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both statistics. He's batting .251 and slugging .538.

He is 99th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Schwarber takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Trea Turner is slugging .448 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 10th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Nick Castellanos is hitting .271 with 22 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Alec Bohm is hitting .279 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Giants vs Phillies Head to Head

7/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/27/2024: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/6/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/5/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!