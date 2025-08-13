Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (59-60) vs. San Diego Padres (67-52)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SDPA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-118) | SD: (-100)

SF: (-118) | SD: (-100) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-215) | SD: -1.5 (+176)

SF: +1.5 (-215) | SD: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (Giants) - 1-1, 5.40 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 11-4, 2.94 ERA

The Giants will look to Kai-Wei Teng (1-1) against the Padres and Nick Pivetta (11-4). Teng and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Teng has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Padres are 13-10-0 against the spread when Pivetta starts. The Padres are 5-3 in Pivetta's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (57.3%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -118 favorite at home.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Padres are +176 to cover, while the Giants are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

Giants versus Padres on Aug. 13 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (50.7%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 36-33 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 119 opportunities.

The Giants are 50-69-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-26).

San Diego has a 24-23 record (winning 51.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 117 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-64-3).

The Padres have put together a 64-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.7% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 114 hits and an OBP of .381 this season. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .256 with 27 doubles, nine triples, six home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualified batters, he is 83rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is batting .227 with a .400 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .758, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has a slugging percentage of .491 and has 136 hits, both team-best marks for the Padres. He's batting .297 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 65th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is hitting .292 with 23 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .268 with 25 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

8/11/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/5/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/3/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/29/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

