Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (14-21) vs. San Diego Padres (20-14)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Padres.TV

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-132) | SD: (+112)

SF: (-132) | SD: (+112) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192)

SF: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 2-3, 4.30 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 1-2, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (2-3) to the mound, while Walker Buehler (1-2) will get the nod for the Padres. Webb and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres are 4-2-0 ATS in Buehler's six starts with a set spread. The Padres are 2-1 in Buehler's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (60.5%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Giants, San Diego is the underdog at +112, and San Francisco is -132 playing at home.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +158 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -192.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Padres game on May 5, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 35 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 35 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 15-20-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-6).

San Diego is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-18-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 19-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.398) thanks to nine extra-base hits. He has a .316 batting average and an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 97th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt has 33 hits and an OBP of .359, both of which lead the Giants this season. He's batting .308 and slugging .542.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Schmitt takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with a double, a triple, three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Matt Chapman is batting .246 with a .324 OBP and 12 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has a team-best OBP (.343) and slugging percentage (.402). He's batting .262.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 90th in slugging.

Manny Machado has four doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .221. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 132nd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .220 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Ramon Laureano has collected 29 hits to pace his team.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

5/4/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/1/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/21/2025: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/18/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/13/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/12/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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