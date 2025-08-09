Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (58-57) vs. Washington Nationals (45-69)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and MASN2

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-168) | WSH: (+142)

SF: (-168) | WSH: (+142) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

SF: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 1-0, 4.35 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 2-6, 3.42 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Carson Whisenhunt (1-0) to the mound, while Brad Lord (2-6) will get the nod for the Nationals. Whisenhunt has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Whisenhunt's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have gone 4-4-0 against the spread when Lord starts. The Nationals have a 4-2 record in Lord's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (57.4%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Nationals reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-168) and Washington as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Giants are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are +125 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -150.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Nationals on Aug. 9 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 37 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 8-9 when favored by -168 or more this year.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 53 of 115 chances this season.

In 115 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 49-66-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have a 39-50 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

Washington is 16-18 (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-45-2).

The Nationals have put together a 54-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 110 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .255 batting average and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .258 with 27 doubles, nine triples, six home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 80th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Lee brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with five doubles, a triple, five walks and four RBIs.

Willy Adames has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .232/.318/.411.

Adames heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .182 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.420) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

Ramos has safely hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a team-high .458 slugging percentage. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 55th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

James Wood has 107 hits with a .357 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .475.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 88th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .263 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .218 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

5/25/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/5/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2024: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/9/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

