Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Friday.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (58-57) vs. Washington Nationals (45-69)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and MASN2

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-156) | WSH: (+132)

SF: (-156) | WSH: (+132) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144)

SF: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (Giants) - 0-1, 13.50 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 8-6, 4.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Kai-Wei Teng (0-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (8-6) will take the ball for the Nationals. Teng and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Teng's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 13-9-0 ATS record in Irvin's 22 starts with a set spread. The Nationals are 12-9 in Irvin's 21 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (59.9%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Nationals, San Francisco is the favorite at -156, and Washington is +132 playing on the road.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Giants are +120 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -144.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Giants-Nationals on Aug. 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (52.1%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has been victorious 13 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 53 of their 115 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants are 49-66-0 against the spread in their 115 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 39 of the 89 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.8%).

Washington is 19-25 (winning 43.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-45-2).

The Nationals have collected a 54-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 110 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .255 batting average and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 86th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .258 with 27 doubles, nine triples, six home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 79th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Lee enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .297 with five doubles, a triple, five walks and four RBIs.

Willy Adames is batting .232 with a .411 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Adames enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Ramos takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up a team-best .458 slugging percentage. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 54th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

James Wood has racked up 107 hits with a .357 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .475.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 88th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .263 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .218.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

5/25/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/5/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2024: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/9/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

