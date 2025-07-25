Giants vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 5:18 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

Giants vs Mets Game Info

San Francisco Giants (54-49) vs. New York Mets (59-44)

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SNY

Giants vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-138) | NYM: (+118)

SF: (-138) | NYM: (+118) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+158) | NYM: +1.5 (-192)

SF: -1.5 (+158) | NYM: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Giants vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 9-7, 3.08 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Mets) - 8-5, 3.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (9-7) to the mound, while Clay Holmes (8-5) will get the nod for the Mets. Webb's team is 8-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Webb's team has been victorious in 47.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-10. The Mets have an 8-10-0 ATS record in Holmes' 18 starts with a set spread. The Mets have a 1-2 record in Holmes' three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (56.3%)

Giants vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Mets reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-138) and New York as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Giants vs Mets Spread

The Giants are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. New York is -192 to cover.

Giants vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Mets on July 25, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Giants vs Mets Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 35, or 54.7%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Francisco has won 23 of 40 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 103 opportunities.

In 103 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 44-59-0 against the spread.

The Mets have an 11-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, New York has a record of 4-7 (36.4%).

The Mets have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-52-3).

The Mets are 48-50-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 102 hits and an OBP of .385, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .475.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Devers will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has 20 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .312.

His batting average ranks 109th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 111th.

Heliot Ramos has hit 14 homers with a team-high .429 SLG this season.

Ramos enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Willy Adames has 15 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has racked up a team-high .389 on-base percentage. He's batting .253 and slugging .494.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 94th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Pete Alonso paces his team with 104 hits and has a club-high .518 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .366.

His batting average is 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is batting .248 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .264 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 32 walks.

