Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (6-10) vs. Miami Marlins (3-13)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-112) | MIA: (-104)

SF: (-112) | MIA: (-104) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 1-1, 4.76 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants and Edward Cabrera for the Marlins. Harrison's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Harrison's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season when Cabrera pitched his team went 7-13-0 against the spread. Cabrera and his team went 4-6 in the 10 games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (61.8%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Marlins reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-112) and Miami as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Giants are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are +146 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -176.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Marlins contest on April 15, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 3-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 16 opportunities.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 7-9-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have compiled a 3-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Miami has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-6-0).

The Marlins have gone 4-12-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco with 17 hits and an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .596. He's batting .298.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 47th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Conforto will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Jorge Soler has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .228 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among all qualified, he is 117th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Soler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Matt Chapman has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .200/.257/.369.

Jung Hoo Lee has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Lee has safely hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .209 with two doubles and two walks.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger paces the Marlins with 13 hits. He's batting .228 and slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .281.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 117th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 141st and he is 83rd in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm has three doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .208. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 137th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez a has .347 on-base percentage to pace the Marlins.

Josh Bell has two doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .203.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!