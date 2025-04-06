Giants vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:13 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Seattle Mariners.

Giants vs Mariners Game Info

San Francisco Giants (7-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-6)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

Giants vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-120) | SEA: (+102)

SF: (-120) | SEA: (+102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168)

SF: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jordan Hicks (1-0) for the Giants and Bryan Woo (1-0) for the Mariners. Hicks helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Hicks' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Woo has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mariners failed to cover. The Mariners have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Woo starts this season.

Giants vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (55.4%)

Giants vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Mariners, San Francisco is the favorite at -120, and Seattle is +102 playing on the road.

Giants vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Mariners are +168 to cover, while the Giants are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Mariners Over/Under

Giants versus Mariners on April 6 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Giants vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Giants have yet to lose any of the five games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

San Francisco has been a -120 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their eight opportunities.

The Giants are 6-2-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 1-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in two of those games (2-6-1).

The Mariners have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is batting .250 with four home runs and a walk. He has an on-base percentage of .294 and a slugging percentage of .625.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 80th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Flores hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two home runs and seven RBI.

Matt Chapman has two doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's batting .310 and slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Chapman brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.657) and total hits (11) this season.

Ramos takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last eight games he is hitting .314 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has no home runs, but three RBI and a batting average of .321 this season.

Lee has hit safely in six straight games. During his last seven outings he is batting .321 with five doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Jorge Polanco has two home runs and a walk while hitting .450. He's slugging .750 with an on-base percentage of .476.

Polanco hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has racked up seven hits with a .375 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .219 while slugging .469.

He is currently 118th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Dylan Moore is hitting .400 with two home runs and three walks.

Randy Arozarena has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .129.

Giants vs Mariners Head to Head

4/5/2025: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/4/2025: 10-9 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-9 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/23/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/5/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/4/2023: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

