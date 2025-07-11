Giants vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Giants vs Dodgers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (51-43) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (56-38)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and SportsNet LA

Giants vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-126) | LAD: (+108)

SF: (-126) | LAD: (+108) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+158) | LAD: +1.5 (-192)

SF: -1.5 (+158) | LAD: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 8-6, 2.62 ERA vs Dustin May (Dodgers) - 5-5, 4.52 ERA

The Giants will call on Logan Webb (8-6) versus the Dodgers and Dustin May (5-5). Webb and his team have a record of 8-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When Webb starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-9. The Dodgers have a 5-11-0 ATS record in May's 16 starts with a set spread. The Dodgers were the underdog on the moneyline for one May start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (54.9%)

Giants vs Dodgers Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +108 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Dodgers are -192 to cover, and the Giants are +158.

Giants vs Dodgers Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Dodgers contest on July 11 has been set at 7.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Giants vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (54.8%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 27-21 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 94 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 41-53-0 in 94 games with a line this season.

The Dodgers are 5-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Dodgers have played in 92 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-38-3).

The Dodgers have collected a 39-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.4% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.388) and total hits (92) this season. He's batting .261 batting average while slugging .472.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 74th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .245 with 18 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 111th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .785, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Ramos has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a home run and an RBI.

Wilmer Flores is batting .248 with a .322 OBP and 55 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Flores has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with .

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has accumulated 100 hits with a .610 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Dodgers. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 109th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Andy Pages is hitting .283 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 17 walks.

Will Smith leads his team with a .430 on-base percentage.

Giants vs Dodgers Head to Head

6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/23/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/22/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2024: 14-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/28/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

