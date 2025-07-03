Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (46-41) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-43)

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-118) | ARI: (-100)

SF: (-118) | ARI: (-100) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166)

SF: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 8-3, 2.75 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 8-5, 5.27 ERA

The probable starters are Robbie Ray (8-3) for the Giants and Brandon Pfaadt (8-5) for the Diamondbacks. Ray and his team are 11-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ray's team is 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have a 10-7-0 ATS record in Pfaadt's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 4-3 in Pfaadt's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.2%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +138 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -166.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Giants versus Diamondbacks on July 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 31 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year San Francisco has won 29 of 53 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 87 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants are 37-50-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 12 of the 26 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.2%).

Arizona has a record of 10-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (47.6%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-35-4).

The Diamondbacks have a 39-44-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.384) and total hits (86) this season. He's batting .260 batting average while slugging .477.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 73rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has 18 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 109th, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 95th.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Wilmer Flores has 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has racked up a team-best .366 on-base percentage. He's batting .272 and slugging .422.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Perdomo takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor's .471 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .303 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .250 with 16 doubles, 26 home runs and 22 walks.

Ketel Marte is hitting .300 with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/2/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/1/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

