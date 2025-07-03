Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (46-41) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-43)
- Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and NBCS-BA
Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-118) | ARI: (-100)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 8-3, 2.75 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 8-5, 5.27 ERA
The probable starters are Robbie Ray (8-3) for the Giants and Brandon Pfaadt (8-5) for the Diamondbacks. Ray and his team are 11-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ray's team is 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have a 10-7-0 ATS record in Pfaadt's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 4-3 in Pfaadt's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.2%)
Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Arizona is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +138 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -166.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Giants versus Diamondbacks on July 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Giants have come away with 31 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year San Francisco has won 29 of 53 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 87 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Giants are 37-50-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have won 12 of the 26 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.2%).
- Arizona has a record of 10-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (47.6%).
- The Diamondbacks have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-35-4).
- The Diamondbacks have a 39-44-0 record ATS this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.384) and total hits (86) this season. He's batting .260 batting average while slugging .477.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 73rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Jung Hoo Lee has 18 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 109th, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 95th.
- Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season.
- Wilmer Flores has 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo has racked up a team-best .366 on-base percentage. He's batting .272 and slugging .422.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 79th in slugging.
- Perdomo takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.
- Josh Naylor's .471 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .303 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .250 with 16 doubles, 26 home runs and 22 walks.
- Ketel Marte is hitting .300 with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 7/2/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 7/1/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/30/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/25/2024: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
