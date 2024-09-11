Giants vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11
On Wednesday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Brewers Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (71-74) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-61)
- Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: BSWI
Giants vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-138) | MIL: (+118)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Giants vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Giants) - 2-3, 3.62 ERA vs Colin Rea (Brewers) - 12-4, 3.72 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Blake Snell (2-3) to the mound, while Colin Rea (12-4) will take the ball for the Brewers. Snell's team is 8-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Snell's team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Rea starts, the Brewers have gone 15-9-0 against the spread. The Brewers are 7-4 in Rea's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Giants vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (50.2%)
Giants vs Brewers Moneyline
- San Francisco is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +118 underdog on the road.
Giants vs Brewers Spread
- The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Brewers. The Giants are +152 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -184.
Giants vs Brewers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Giants versus Brewers game on Sept. 11 has been set at 7, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Giants have been victorious in 42, or 55.3%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season San Francisco has come away with a win 25 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 72 of their 143 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Giants are 69-74-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Brewers are 32-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.2% of those games).
- Milwaukee has an 11-9 record (winning 55% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.
- The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 143 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-61-9).
- The Brewers have covered 52.4% of their games this season, going 75-68-0 against the spread.
Giants Player Leaders
- Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .451. He's batting .251 on the season.
- He ranks 74th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Chapman will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
- Heliot Ramos has 112 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .273 with 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 25th.
- Ramos has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles.
- Michael Conforto is batting .229 with a .430 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .237 with a .311 OBP and 46 RBI for San Francisco this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras has a team-best OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.465). He's batting .281.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Contreras heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
- Willy Adames' 139 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 31st in slugging.
- Jackson Chourio is hitting .273 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 35 walks.
- Brice Turang has 22 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 44 walks while batting .254.
Giants vs Brewers Head to Head
- 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/29/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/28/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/27/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/28/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/27/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/26/2023: 15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/25/2023: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/7/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/6/2023: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
