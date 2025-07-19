Giants vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Blue Jays Game Info

San Francisco Giants (52-45) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-41)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-122) | TOR: (+104)

SF: (-122) | TOR: (+104) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156)

SF: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 9-6, 2.94 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 2.78 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Webb (9-6) for the Giants and Eric Lauer (4-2) for the Blue Jays. When Webb starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. Webb's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-9. The Blue Jays are 5-3-0 ATS in Lauer's eight starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 2-1 record in Lauer's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (62.4%)

Giants vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -122 favorite on the road.

Giants vs Blue Jays Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Blue Jays. The Giants are +130 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -156.

Giants versus Blue Jays, on July 19, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 35, or 55.6%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 30-23 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 97 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 42-55-0 in 97 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 54.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (29-24).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Toronto has gone 21-14 (60%).

The Blue Jays have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-42-3).

The Blue Jays have covered 58.9% of their games this season, going 56-39-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 92 hits and an OBP of .384, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .255 batting average and a slugging percentage of .460.

He ranks 87th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .249 with 19 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average ranks 104th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 103rd.

Heliot Ramos has hit 14 homers with a team-high .429 SLG this season.

Willy Adames is batting .220 with a .307 OBP and 48 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .384 on-base percentage to lead the Blue Jays. He's batting .277 while slugging .434.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

George Springer's 81 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is currently 59th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Bo Bichette has racked up a team-high .443 slugging percentage.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .303 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!