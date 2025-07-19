Giants vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Blue Jays Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (52-45) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-41)
- Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
- Time: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET and NBCS-BA
Giants vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-122) | TOR: (+104)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Giants vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 9-6, 2.94 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 2.78 ERA
The probable starters are Logan Webb (9-6) for the Giants and Eric Lauer (4-2) for the Blue Jays. When Webb starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. Webb's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-9. The Blue Jays are 5-3-0 ATS in Lauer's eight starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 2-1 record in Lauer's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Giants vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blue Jays win (62.4%)
Giants vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -122 favorite on the road.
Giants vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Blue Jays. The Giants are +130 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -156.
Giants vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- Giants versus Blue Jays, on July 19, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Giants vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Giants have won in 35, or 55.6%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- San Francisco has a record of 30-23 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.
- The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 97 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Giants have an against the spread record of 42-55-0 in 97 games with a line this season.
- The Blue Jays have won 54.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (29-24).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Toronto has gone 21-14 (60%).
- The Blue Jays have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-42-3).
- The Blue Jays have covered 58.9% of their games this season, going 56-39-0 ATS.
Giants Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers has 92 hits and an OBP of .384, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .255 batting average and a slugging percentage of .460.
- He ranks 87th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .249 with 19 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- His batting average ranks 104th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 103rd.
- Heliot Ramos has hit 14 homers with a team-high .429 SLG this season.
- Willy Adames is batting .220 with a .307 OBP and 48 RBI for San Francisco this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .384 on-base percentage to lead the Blue Jays. He's batting .277 while slugging .434.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.
- George Springer's 81 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .363.
- He is currently 59th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Bo Bichette has racked up a team-high .443 slugging percentage.
- Alejandro Kirk is hitting .303 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.
