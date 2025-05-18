Giants vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Athletics.

Giants vs Athletics Game Info

San Francisco Giants (26-19) vs. Athletics (22-23)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

Giants vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

SF: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170)

SF: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Giants vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-3, 4.50 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 5-3, 4.27 ERA

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (0-3) for the Giants and Jeffrey Springs (5-3) for the Athletics. Verlander's team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Verlander's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Athletics are 5-4-0 against the spread when Springs starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in five of Springs' starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Giants vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (56.9%)

Giants vs Athletics Moneyline

The Giants vs Athletics moneyline has the Giants as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Athletics Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Giants are +140 to cover, while the Athletics are -170 to cover.

Giants vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Athletics on May 18 is 8.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 17 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Giants have won five of eight games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 45 games with a total this season.

The Giants are 24-21-0 against the spread in their 45 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 29 total times this season. They've gone 11-18 in those games.

The Athletics have gone 4-8 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have played in 45 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-17-3).

The Athletics have put together a 22-23-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with 50 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .486. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .304 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

Wilmer Flores is batting .266 with two doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging in MLB.

Flores has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.360/.482.

Ramos enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Matt Chapman has eight home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Chapman takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles and two walks.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has accumulated a .371 on-base percentage and a .482 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .341.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 35th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom's 48 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is batting .262 with six doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Brent Rooker is hitting .243 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Giants vs Athletics Head to Head

5/16/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/18/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/6/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2023: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/7/2022: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

