Giants vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Giants vs Angels Game Info

San Francisco Giants (13-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-9)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-138) | LAA: (+118)

SF: (-138) | LAA: (+118) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140)

SF: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-3, 4.12 ERA

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (0-1) for the Giants and Yusei Kikuchi (0-3) for the Angels. Verlander and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Verlander's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have a 1-3-0 ATS record in Kikuchi's four starts with a set spread. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for three Kikuchi starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Giants vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (54%)

Giants vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Angels, San Francisco is the favorite at -138, and Los Angeles is +118 playing at home.

Giants vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Angels are -140 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +116.

Giants vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Giants-Angels on April 20, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Giants vs Angels Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 2-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 20 opportunities.

The Giants are 12-8-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 53.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-7).

Los Angeles has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-9-0).

The Angels have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 9-10-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with 26 hits and an OBP of .420, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .653. He's batting .361.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is eighth in slugging.

Lee has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Wilmer Flores is batting .225 with six home runs and three walks, while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .267.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Mike Yastrzemski has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .414 and a slugging percentage of .526 this season.

Matt James Chapman is batting .232 with a .391 OBP and 12 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris has a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks while batting .306. He's slugging .673 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .346 OBP, and has a club-leading .451 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .282.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 59th in slugging.

Mike Trout has a double, six home runs and nine walks while batting .171.

Taylor Ward has three doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .225.

Giants vs Angels Head to Head

4/18/2025: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-0 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/16/2024: 13-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/14/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/9/2023: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/8/2023: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/7/2023: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

