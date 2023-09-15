Georgia vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (-4500) | South Carolina: (+1600)

Georgia: (-4500) | South Carolina: (+1600) Spread: Georgia: -26.5 (-115) | South Carolina: +26.5 (-105)

Georgia: -26.5 (-115) | South Carolina: +26.5 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Georgia vs South Carolina Betting Trends

Georgia is winless against the spread this year.

Georgia has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 26.5-point favorite or greater this season.

South Carolina has one win against the spread this season.

One South Carolina game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

Georgia vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (95%)

Georgia vs South Carolina Point Spread

Georgia is favored by 26.5 points over South Carolina. Georgia is -115 to cover the spread, with South Carolina being -105.

Georgia vs South Carolina Over/Under

Georgia versus South Carolina on September 16 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Georgia vs South Carolina Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Georgia vs. South Carolina reveal Georgia as the favorite (-4500) and South Carolina as the underdog (+1600).

Georgia vs. South Carolina Points Insights

The Bulldogs had an average implied point total of 40.8 last season, which is 0.2 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (41).

Last season, Georgia put up more than 41 points in nine games.

The average implied point total last season for the Gamecocks (34.1) is 20.1 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (14).

