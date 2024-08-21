2024 Georgia State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

This season, the Georgia State Panthers have put up a record of 1-1. Below, you can see their full 2024 schedule and results.

Georgia State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Georgia Tech Aug. 31 L 35-12 Yellow Jackets (-20.5) 55.5 2 Chattanooga Sept. 7 W 24-21 Panthers (-10.5) 52.5 3 Vanderbilt Sept. 14 - Commodores (-10.5) 46.5 5 Georgia Southern Sept. 28 - - - 7 Old Dominion Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Marshall Oct. 17 - - - 9 @ Appalachian State Oct. 26 - - - View Full Table

Georgia State Last Game

The Panthers matched up with the Chattanooga Mocs in their most recent game, winning 24-21. Christian Veilleux threw for 238 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions on 26-of-38 passing (68.4%) for the Panthers in that game versus the Mocs. Freddie Brock toted the rock 14 times for 73 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He also had two receptions for three yards. Ted Hurst reeled in six balls for 83 yards (averaging 13.8 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Mocs.

Georgia State Betting Insights

Georgia State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

