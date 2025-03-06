Georgia Southern vs Georgia State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 9 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (17-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) and the No. 8 seed Georgia State Panthers (13-18, 8-10 Sun Belt) will try to advance in the Sun Belt tournament on Thursday as they square off at 6 p.m. ET.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia Southern win (51%)

If you plan to place a wager on Georgia Southern-Georgia State outing (in which Georgia Southern is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 151.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Thursday's game.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has put together a 14-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia State has compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia State covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 52.9% of the time. That's more often than Georgia Southern covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (40%).

The Eagles have a worse record against the spread in home games (5-8-0) than they do in road games (8-7-0).

The Panthers have performed better against the spread at home (9-5-0) than on the road (7-7-0) this year.

Georgia Southern has eight wins against the spread in 19 conference games this season.

Georgia State has beaten the spread 11 times in 18 Sun Belt games.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia Southern has been victorious in 10, or 90.9%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Eagles have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -137 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia State has put together a 4-13 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, the Panthers have a 4-12 record (winning only 25% of their games).

Georgia Southern has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia Southern is being outscored by 1.5 points per game with a -47 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.3 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and gives up 75.8 per outing (291st in college basketball).

Adante' Holiman leads Georgia Southern, scoring 16.6 points per game (140th in the country).

Georgia State has been outscored by 3.6 points per game (posting 74.9 points per game, 145th in college basketball, while giving up 78.5 per outing, 331st in college basketball) and has a -110 scoring differential.

Cesare Edwards' team-leading 16 points per game rank him 186th in the nation.

The 33.2 rebounds per game the Eagles average rank 111th in the nation. Their opponents grab 33.4 per outing.

Tyson Brown paces the Eagles with 6.8 rebounds per game (195th in college basketball action).

The Panthers are 59th in the country at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 more than the 32.5 their opponents average.

Nicholas McMullen averages 9.6 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

Georgia Southern averages 91.2 points per 100 possessions (296th in college basketball), while giving up 93 points per 100 possessions (168th in college basketball).

The Panthers rank 241st in college basketball averaging 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 305th, allowing 98.1 points per 100 possessions.

