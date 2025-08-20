2025 Georgia Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A matchup against Marshall on Aug. 30 is how the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 campaign is scheduled to kick off. As for the remainder of the Bulldogs' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Georgia 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Marshall Aug. 30 - Bulldogs (-39.5) 55.5 2 Austin Peay Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Tennessee Sept. 13 - Bulldogs (-7.5) 50.5 5 Alabama Sept. 27 - Bulldogs (-4.5) 52.5 6 Kentucky Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Auburn Oct. 11 - Bulldogs (-6.5) 50.5 8 Ole Miss Oct. 18 - Bulldogs (-10.5) 53.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Georgia 2025 Schedule Insights

Georgia is facing the 35th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).

The Bulldogs are playing the 44th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

In terms of toughness, using its SEC opponents' combined win total last season, Georgia will be facing the 42nd-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Bulldogs have six teams who played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Georgia has seven games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2024, including five teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.

Georgia Betting Insights (2024)

Georgia put together a 4-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bulldogs games.

Georgia went 7-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 77.8% of those games).

