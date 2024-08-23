2024 Georgia Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

With a record of 2-0 in 2024, the Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country. Below, you can see their full schedule and results.

Georgia 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Clemson Aug. 31 W 34-3 Bulldogs (-10.5) 50.5 2 Tennessee Tech Sept. 7 W 48-3 Bulldogs (-54.5) 66.5 3 @ Kentucky Sept. 14 - Bulldogs (-24.5) 45.5 5 @ Alabama Sept. 28 - Bulldogs (-3.5) 54.5 6 Auburn Oct. 5 - - - 7 Mississippi State Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Texas Oct. 19 - Bulldogs (-2.5) 55.5 View Full Table

Georgia Last Game

The Bulldogs took home a win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 48-3 in their last outing. In that game against the Golden Eagles, Carson Beck had 242 yards on 18-of-25 passing (72.0%) for the Dawgs, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. In the running game, Trevor Etienne totaled 78 rushing yards on five carries (15.6 yards per carry). He also had two catches for 14 yards. Arian Smith accumulated four catches for 73 yards (18.3 per catch) and one touchdown against the Golden Eagles.

Georgia Betting Insights

Georgia has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

