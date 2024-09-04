George Pickens Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Atlanta Falcons -- whose passing defense was ranked eighth in the league last year (202.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pickens vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.01

8.01 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.09

61.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 145.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game) in 2023, Pickens ranked 81st in the league and 23rd at his position.

In his best game last year, Pickens picked up 31.5 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 195 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 16 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, Pickens picked up 20.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: six receptions, 130 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the year.

Pickens picked up -0.1 fantasy points -- two receptions, -1 yards, on five targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

Pickens recorded 0.3 fantasy points -- zero catches, zero yards, on zero targets -- in Week 18 versus the Baltimore Ravens, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta gave up more than 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Falcons last year.

Through the air last season, Atlanta allowed two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Falcons gave up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Atlanta allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Falcons allowed a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Atlanta last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Falcons allowed three players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Atlanta gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

Last year, the Falcons didn't allow an opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

