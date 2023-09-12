Geno Smith Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Detroit Lions -- whose pass defense was ranked 30th in the NFL last season (245.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.65

17.65 Projected Passing Yards: 258.50

258.50 Projected Passing TDs: 1.67

1.67 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.28

16.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this season, Smith accumulated 9.1 fantasy points. He finished 16-of-26 for 112 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Smith picked up 31.7 fantasy points -- 23-of-30 (76.7%), 320 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 49 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season (Week 4 versus the Detroit Lions).

In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Smith recorded 24.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the year), with these numbers: 16-of-25 (64%), 268 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

In Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Smith finished with a season-low 6.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 24-of-30 (80%), 197 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Smith finished with 12.2 points -- 25-of-40 (62.5%), 215 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. That was in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lions Defensive Performance

Last season, Detroit allowed six quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Lions gave up at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Detroit allowed at least two touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Lions gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Detroit last season, nine players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Lions last season, 23 players caught a TD pass.

Against Detroit last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Lions allowed more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

Against Detroit last season, 19 players ran for at least one TD.

Three players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Lions last year.

