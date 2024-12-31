Geno Smith Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Los Angeles Rams and their 21st-ranked pass defense (223.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Smith worth a look for his next game versus the Rams? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Smith vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 247.79

247.79 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.77

11.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Smith is currently the 15th-ranked player in fantasy (21st overall), with 239.8 total fantasy points (15.0 per game).

Through his last three games, Smith has connected on 63-of-85 throws for 623 yards, with three passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 34.2 total fantasy points (11.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 32 rushing yards on five attempts.

Smith has compiled 59.9 fantasy points (12.0 per game) in his last five games, completing 107-of-146 throws for 1,062 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 34 rushing yards on eight carries.

The highlight of Smith's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 5, as he tallied 22.6 fantasy points by rushing for 72 yards on four attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Geno Smith's matchup versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 was his worst of the year, as he posted 4.5 fantasy points. He passed for 149 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Rams Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Los Angeles this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Rams this season.

A total of eight players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this year.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

The Rams have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

