Geno Smith Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Quarterback Geno Smith is looking at a matchup against the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (225.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Chicago Bears, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Considering Smith for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and info for you below.

Smith vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 Projected Passing Yards: 258.59

258.59 Projected Passing TDs: 1.47

1.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.53

14.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith has produced 231.5 fantasy points in 2024 (15.4 per game), which ranks him 15th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 20 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Smith has compiled 696 passing yards (70-of-92) for four passing TDs with three picks, leading to 39.2 fantasy points (13.1 per game) during that period.

Smith has completed 112-of-154 passes for 1,156 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 64.0 total fantasy points (12.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 17 rushing yards on eight attempts.

The high point of Smith's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the New York Giants, a game where he went off for 284 passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 22.6 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 72 rushing yards on four attempts (18.0 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Geno Smith stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 149 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with five yards on one attempt on the ground (4.5 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has given up more than 300 yards passing to four players this year.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Chicago has given up over 100 yards receiving to eight players this season.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass against the Bears this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Chicago this season.

Four players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this year.

A total of 16 players have run for at least one TD against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

