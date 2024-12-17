Geno Smith Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will be up against the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Minnesota Vikings (244.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Smith for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Smith vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Passing Yards: 247.25

247.25 Projected Passing TDs: 1.03

1.03 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.02

8.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 210.1 fantasy points in 2024 (15.0 per game), Smith is the 16th-ranked player at the QB position and 21st among all players.

During his last three games, Smith has accumulated 588 passing yards (59-of-80) for two passing TDs with one pick, leading to 30.2 fantasy points (10.1 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed seven yards rushing on four carries.

Smith has put up 58.3 fantasy points (11.7 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 106-of-143 passes for 1,063 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 38 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Smith's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 5, as he tallied 22.6 fantasy points by hauling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Geno Smith had his worst performance of the season last week against the Green Bay Packers, when he tallied 4.5 fantasy points -- 15-of-19 (78.9%), 149 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has conceded over 300 yards passing to four players this season.

The Vikings have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Minnesota this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings this season.

A total of eight players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Minnesota has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

Two players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Vikings this year.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.