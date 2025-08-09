FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Geno Smith 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Geno Smith 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Geno Smith is the 26th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after posting 266.1 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Las Vegas Raiders player, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Geno Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Smith's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points266.11914
2025 Projected Fantasy Points213.63630

Geno Smith 2024 Game-by-Game

Smith accumulated 26.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-27 (74.1%), 223 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Broncos17.818-for-25171111
Week 2@Patriots17.933-for-44327100
Week 3Dolphins11.426-for-34289120
Week 4@Lions21.638-for-56395110
Week 5Giants22.628-for-40284100
Week 649ers12.530-for-52312120
Week 7@Falcons17.818-for-28207200

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Geno Smith and the Raiders Receiving Corps

Smith racked up 4,320 passing yards (254.1 per game) with a 70.4% completion percentage last year (407-of-578), while throwing for 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Smith's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Brock Bowers1531121194514
Jakobi Meyers129871027414
Tre Tucker814753935

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup