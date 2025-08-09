Geno Smith 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Geno Smith is the 26th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after posting 266.1 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Las Vegas Raiders player, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Geno Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Smith's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 266.1 19 14 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 213.6 36 30

Geno Smith 2024 Game-by-Game

Smith accumulated 26.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-27 (74.1%), 223 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Broncos 17.8 18-for-25 171 1 1 1 Week 2 @Patriots 17.9 33-for-44 327 1 0 0 Week 3 Dolphins 11.4 26-for-34 289 1 2 0 Week 4 @Lions 21.6 38-for-56 395 1 1 0 Week 5 Giants 22.6 28-for-40 284 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12.5 30-for-52 312 1 2 0 Week 7 @Falcons 17.8 18-for-28 207 2 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Geno Smith and the Raiders Receiving Corps

Smith racked up 4,320 passing yards (254.1 per game) with a 70.4% completion percentage last year (407-of-578), while throwing for 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Smith's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brock Bowers 153 112 1194 5 14 Jakobi Meyers 129 87 1027 4 14 Tre Tucker 81 47 539 3 5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.