Gardner Minshew Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Gardner Minshew and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers -- whose passing defense was ranked 30th in the NFL last year (249.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

With Minshew's next game against the Chargers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Minshew vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.29

13.29 Projected Passing Yards: 211.79

211.79 Projected Passing TDs: 1.16

1.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.34

12.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Minshew 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 21st at his position and 33rd overall, Minshew picked up 196.2 fantasy points (12.3 per game) last season.

Minshew accumulated 27.1 fantasy points -- 15-of-23 (65.2%), 305 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 29 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 7 versus the Cleveland Browns, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Minshew finished with 20.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 18-of-28 (64.3%), 215 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

Minshew accumulated 5.7 fantasy points -- 18-of-28 (64.3%), 194 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the New England Patriots.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles allowed over 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

Last year, the Chargers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Chargers allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Los Angeles let seven players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Chargers gave up a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Against Los Angeles last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Chargers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to one player last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Chargers allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

