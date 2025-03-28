FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flyers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Flyers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (29-36-9) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-35-6)
  • Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-120)Sabres (+100)6.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (56.8%)

Flyers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flyers. The Sabres are -260 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +205.

Flyers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Flyers-Sabres on March 29, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Flyers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -120 favorite at home.

