Flyers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres.
Flyers vs Sabres Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (29-36-9) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-35-6)
- Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-120)
|Sabres (+100)
|6.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (56.8%)
Flyers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flyers. The Sabres are -260 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +205.
Flyers vs Sabres Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Flyers-Sabres on March 29, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.
Flyers vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -120 favorite at home.