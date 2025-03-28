Flyers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres.

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (29-36-9) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-35-6)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-120) Sabres (+100) 6.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (56.8%)

Flyers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flyers. The Sabres are -260 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +205.

Flyers vs Sabres Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Flyers-Sabres on March 29, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Flyers vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -120 favorite at home.

