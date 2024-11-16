menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flyers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flyers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The Philadelphia Flyers versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-8-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-114)Sabres (-105)6.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (53.9%)

Flyers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Flyers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -265.

Flyers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Flyers versus Sabres, on November 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Flyers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Sabres, Philadelphia is the favorite at -114, and Buffalo is -105 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup