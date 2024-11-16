Flyers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The Philadelphia Flyers versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-8-1)

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-114) Sabres (-105) 6.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (53.9%)

Flyers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Flyers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -265.

Flyers vs Sabres Over/Under

Flyers versus Sabres, on November 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Flyers vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Sabres, Philadelphia is the favorite at -114, and Buffalo is -105 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!