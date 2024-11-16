Flyers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16
The Philadelphia Flyers versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Flyers vs Sabres Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-8-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-114)
|Sabres (-105)
|6.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Sabres win (53.9%)
Flyers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Flyers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -265.
Flyers vs Sabres Over/Under
- Flyers versus Sabres, on November 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Flyers vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Sabres, Philadelphia is the favorite at -114, and Buffalo is -105 playing on the road.