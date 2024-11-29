Florida vs Wichita State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 29

The Florida Gators (7-0) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Wichita State Shockers (6-0), winners of six straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Wichita State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: State Farm Field House

Florida vs. Wichita State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (82.2%)

Before you wager on Friday's Florida-Wichita State spread (Florida -8.5) or total (152.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida vs. Wichita State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Wichita State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Gators sported the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as they did on the road last year.

Against the spread, the Shockers performed better at home (7-7-0) than on the road (4-6-0) last season.

Florida vs. Wichita State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been named as the moneyline favorite six times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Gators have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -450 or better.

Wichita State has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Shockers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +340 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 81.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Wichita State Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +139 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.9 points per game. It is putting up 86.3 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball and is giving up 66.4 per contest to rank 82nd in college basketball.

Walter Clayton Jr. ranks 123rd in college basketball with a team-high 17.1 points per game.

Wichita State outscores opponents by 10.6 points per game (posting 80.8 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and allowing 70.2 per contest, 161st in college basketball) and has a +64 scoring differential.

Wichita State's leading scorer, Justin Hill, ranks 173rd in the nation, scoring 16.3 points per game.

The Gators come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. They are grabbing 41.4 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.7 per outing.

Thomas Haugh averages 6.7 rebounds per game (ranking 226th in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Shockers win the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. They collect 35.5 rebounds per game, 104th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.3.

Corey Washington leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (400th in college basketball).

Florida puts up 104.0 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball), while giving up 80.1 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

The Shockers rank 130th in college basketball averaging 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 113th, allowing 86.2 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!