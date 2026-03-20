Florida vs Prairie View A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round
The top-seeded Florida Gators (26-7) take on the No. 16 Prairie View A&M Panthers (19-17) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 9:25 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Florida vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026
- Game time: 9:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Benchmark International Arena
Florida vs. Prairie View A&M Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Florida win (96.6%)
Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Friday's Florida-Prairie View A&M spread (Florida -35.5) or over/under (155.5 points).
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Florida vs. Prairie View A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Florida has covered 19 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
- Prairie View A&M has compiled a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Florida hasn't covered the spread as a 35.5-point favorite or more this season, while Prairie View A&M covers as an underdog of 35.5 or more 100% of the time.
- The Gators have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (9-1-0) than they have in home games (7-8-0).
- In 2025-26 against the spread, the Panthers have a lower winning percentage at home (.556, 5-4-0 record) than on the road (.688, 11-5-0).
Florida vs. Prairie View A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Florida has been the moneyline favorite in 27 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (81.5%) in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have given the Gators the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -100000 moneyline listed for this contest.
- Prairie View A&M is 8-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).
- The Panthers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +8000 or longer.
- Florida has an implied victory probability of 99.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Florida vs. Prairie View A&M Head-to-Head Comparison
- Florida was the fifth-best squad in the country in points scored (84.8 per game) and 91st in points conceded (69.6) last year.
- Last year, Florida was second-best in the nation in rebounds (39.0 per game) and 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4).
- At 15.4 assists per game last year, Florida was 61st in the country.
- Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in the nation.
- Prairie View A&M ranked 247th in the country with 71.4 points per game last season, but on defense it lagged behind, ceding 82.4 points per game (worst in college basketball).
- In terms of rebounding, Prairie View A&M was beaten at both ends of the court last season, as it ranked -3-worst in college basketball in boards (25.3 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.8 per contest).
- Prairie View A&M dished out 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 279th in the country.
- Prairie View A&M averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (176th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!