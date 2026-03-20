Florida vs Prairie View A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The top-seeded Florida Gators (26-7) take on the No. 16 Prairie View A&M Panthers (19-17) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 9:25 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 9:25 p.m. ET

9:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Benchmark International Arena

Florida vs. Prairie View A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (96.6%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Friday's Florida-Prairie View A&M spread (Florida -35.5) or over/under (155.5 points).

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Florida vs. Prairie View A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 19 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

Prairie View A&M has compiled a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida hasn't covered the spread as a 35.5-point favorite or more this season, while Prairie View A&M covers as an underdog of 35.5 or more 100% of the time.

The Gators have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (9-1-0) than they have in home games (7-8-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Panthers have a lower winning percentage at home (.556, 5-4-0 record) than on the road (.688, 11-5-0).

Florida vs. Prairie View A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been the moneyline favorite in 27 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (81.5%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Gators the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -100000 moneyline listed for this contest.

Prairie View A&M is 8-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).

The Panthers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +8000 or longer.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 99.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Florida vs. Prairie View A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida was the fifth-best squad in the country in points scored (84.8 per game) and 91st in points conceded (69.6) last year.

Last year, Florida was second-best in the nation in rebounds (39.0 per game) and 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4).

At 15.4 assists per game last year, Florida was 61st in the country.

Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in the nation.

Prairie View A&M ranked 247th in the country with 71.4 points per game last season, but on defense it lagged behind, ceding 82.4 points per game (worst in college basketball).

In terms of rebounding, Prairie View A&M was beaten at both ends of the court last season, as it ranked -3-worst in college basketball in boards (25.3 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.8 per contest).

Prairie View A&M dished out 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 279th in the country.

Prairie View A&M averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (176th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

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