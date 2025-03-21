Florida vs Norfolk State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators (30-4) and the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartans (24-10) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6:50 p.m. ET. The contest airs on TNT.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Norfolk State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: Lenovo Center

Florida vs. Norfolk State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (87%)

Before making a wager on Friday's Florida-Norfolk State spread (Florida -28.5) or over/under (153.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida vs. Norfolk State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 25-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Norfolk State has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 28.5 or more this season, Florida (1-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Norfolk State (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Gators own a better record against the spread at home (11-5-0) than they do in road games (6-4-0).

The Spartans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). On the road, it is .647 (11-6-0).

Florida vs. Norfolk State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been victorious in 25, or 92.6%, of the 27 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Gators this season with a -33333 moneyline set for this game.

Norfolk State has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-6).

The Spartans have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +5000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 99.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Norfolk State Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +550 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.2 points per game. It is putting up 85.4 points per game to rank third in college basketball and is giving up 69.2 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball.

Walter Clayton Jr.'s team-leading 17.5 points per game ranks 92nd in the nation.

Norfolk State has a +282 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. It is putting up 77.3 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and is allowing 69 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball.

Brian Moore Jr.'s team-leading 18.4 points per game rank him 63rd in college basketball.

The Gators rank third in college basketball at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 8.5 more than the 30.6 their opponents average.

Alex Condon paces the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball action).

The 31.1 rebounds per game the Spartans accumulate rank 230th in the nation, 1.4 more than the 29.7 their opponents pull down.

Jalen Myers is 481st in college basketball with 5.4 rebounds per game, leading the Spartans.

Florida puts up 105 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball), while allowing 85.1 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball).

The Spartans rank 79th in college basketball averaging 100 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 73rd, allowing 89.3 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!