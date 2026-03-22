Florida vs Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators (27-7) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Game time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Benchmark International Arena

Florida vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (71%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Florida (-10.5) versus Iowa on Sunday. The over/under is set at 145.5 points for this game.

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Florida vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 20-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa is 19-15-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Florida (8-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.1%) than Iowa (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Gators have done a better job covering the spread on the road (9-1-0) than they have at home (7-8-0).

The Hawkeyes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .588 (10-7-0). On the road, it is .455 (5-6-0).

Florida vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been victorious in 23, or 82.1%, of the 28 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Gators have been victorious 15 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -450 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa has gone 1-9 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 10% of those games).

The Hawkeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 81.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Florida was fifth-best in the country offensively (84.8 points scored per game) and ranked 91st defensively (69.6 points allowed).

On the boards, Florida was second-best in the nation in rebounds (39.0 per game) last season. It was 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4 per game).

Florida was 61st in the nation in assists (15.4 per game) last year.

Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in the nation.

Because of Iowa's defensive struggles last year, ranking 16th-worst in the country with 79.7 points allowed per game, it had to lean on its offense, which ranked 16th-best in college basketball tallying 82.5 points per game.

Iowa ranked 21st-worst in college basketball with 34.4 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it pulled down 29.7 rebounds per game (310th-ranked in college basketball).

Iowa racked up assists last year, ranking third-best in the country with 18.3 per contest.

Iowa ranked 35th in the country with 9.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with 12.0 forced turnovers per contest.

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