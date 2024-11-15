Florida vs Florida State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 15

The Florida Gators (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (3-0) on November 15, 2024. The Seminoles have also won three games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Florida vs. Florida State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (56.1%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Friday's Florida-Florida State spread (Florida -5.5) or over/under (156.5 points).

Florida vs. Florida State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Florida State went 16-17-0 ATS last season.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Florida was 6-9 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Florida State put up as a 5.5-point underdog.

The Gators had the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as they did on the road last year.

Last year, the Seminoles were 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they were 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Florida vs. Florida State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida finished with a 19-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 82.6% of those games).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -230 or shorter, the Gators went 13-1 (92.9%).

Florida State was underdogs in 17 games last season and won seven (41.2%) of those contests.

The Seminoles had a record of 1-6 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +188 on the moneyline.

Florida has an implied moneyline win probability of 69.7% in this contest.

Florida vs. Florida State Head-to-Head Comparison

The 30.4 rebounds per game the Seminoles averaged ranked 283rd in college basketball, and were 3.5 fewer than the 33.9 their opponents recorded per outing.

The Seminoles averaged 94.4 points per 100 possessions (192nd in college basketball), while giving up 94.1 points per 100 possessions (218th in college basketball).

