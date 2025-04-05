Florida vs Auburn Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Final Four

A Final Four matchup features the No. 1 seed Florida Gators (34-4, 14-4 SEC) and the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers (32-5, 15-3 SEC) playing with a place in the national championship game on the line on Saturday at Alamodome. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 6:09 p.m. ET, on CBS.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Game time: 6:09 p.m. ET

6:09 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Arena: Alamodome

Florida vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (55.4%)

Florida is a 2.5-point favorite against Auburn on Saturday and the over/under is set at 159.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Florida vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida is 26-12-0 ATS this season.

Auburn has covered 21 times in 37 games with a spread this year.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 69.7% of the time. That's more often than Auburn covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (50%).

The Gators have a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) than they do in away games (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Tigers have a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Florida's record against the spread in conference action is 15-6-0.

Auburn's SEC record against the spread is 8-12-0.

Florida vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has come away with 29 wins in the 31 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Gators have a mark of 28-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -152 or better on the moneyline.

Auburn has been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. Auburn has finished 2-1 in those games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 60.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida's +599 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.4 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per contest (98th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr. paces Florida, scoring 18.1 points per game (69th in college basketball).

Auburn is outscoring opponents by 14 points per game, with a +521 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.2 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allows 69.2 per outing (85th in college basketball).

Johni Broome's 18.7 points per game leads Auburn and ranks 57th in the nation.

The Gators win the rebound battle by 8.8 boards on average. They collect 39.1 rebounds per game, which ranks second in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.3 per contest.

Alex Condon averages 7.7 rebounds per game (ranking 80th in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 5.1 boards on average. They collect 34.5 rebounds per game, 50th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.4.

Broome's 10.9 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank fifth in the nation.

Florida's 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 85.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 17th in college basketball.

The Tigers average 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and give up 88.2 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball).

