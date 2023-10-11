Florida International vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Florida International Panthers versus the UTEP Miners is on the college football schedule for Wednesday.

Florida International vs UTEP Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida International: (-164) | UTEP: (+136)

Florida International: (-164) | UTEP: (+136) Spread: Florida International: -3 (-112) | UTEP: +3 (-108)

Florida International: -3 (-112) | UTEP: +3 (-108) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida International vs UTEP Betting Trends

Florida International's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Two of five Florida International games have hit the over this year.

UTEP has posted one win against the spread this year.

UTEP has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

A pair of UTEP six games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Florida International vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (57.2%)

Florida International vs UTEP Point Spread

UTEP is the underdog by three points against Florida International. UTEP is -112 to cover the spread, and Florida International is -108.

Florida International vs UTEP Over/Under

Florida International versus UTEP on October 11 has an over/under of 43.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Florida International vs UTEP Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Florida International vs. UTEP reveal Florida International as the favorite (-164) and UTEP as the underdog (+136).

Florida International vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Florida International 20.7 109 27 85 51.1 3 6 UTEP 16.2 126 28.2 90 51.8 2 6

