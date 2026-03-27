Florida Derby Betting Odds and Contenders Preview for 2026

Key Takeaways:

The Florida Derby closes out the Gulfstream Park prep season with a compact but high-quality field, where established stakes form meets a race shape that should produce an honest pace.

Familiar local form remains a strong angle, with several contenders exiting key Gulfstream preps and already proven over the surface and distance.

Pace pressure looks legitimate on paper, giving adaptable runners like Nearly and Chief Wallabee the chance to settle and make sustained runs when it matters most.

Progressive form continues to stand out, particularly for Commandment, whose steady development and tactical positioning keep him firmly in the mix at the top level.

The Puma brings upside off a breakthrough performance at Tampa Bay Downs, and his ability to finish from off the pace fits a race that could reward patience in the stretch.

The Gulfstream Park spur of the Kentucky Derby trail winds to a close Saturday, March 28, with the most eagerly-awaited prep race yet: the Grade 1, $1 million Florida Derby. The race not only offers a huge purse, but 100-50-25-15-10 Road to the Kentucky Derby points to the top five finishers. That virtually assures the top two finishers a ticket to Kentucky, and others may also go if they ran well in another prep or two.

Eight horses are expected to start, including some of the marquee names on the Derby trail: Fountain of Youth (G2) 1-2 finishers Commandment and Chief Wallabee, Holy Bull (G3) winner Nearly, and Tampa Bay Derby (G3) winner The Puma. Though there are nine entries, trainer Patrick Biancone is routing the cross-entered Redland Rebels to Oaklawn for the Arkansas Derby (G1) instead.

Both historically and in recent years, the Florida Derby has produced important horses. A total of 25 horses who have run in the Florida Derby have gone on to be Kentucky Derby winners, including 15 winners like Big Brown, Thunder Gulch, Spectacular Bid, and the great sire Northern Dancer.

Looking more recently, two Kentucky Derby winners in the last 10 years won the Florida Derby before taking the run for the roses: Nyquist (2016) and Always Dreaming (2017). And, although Sovereignty was defeated by Tappan Street in the 2025 Florida Derby, he came roaring back to win the Kentucky Derby, Belmont, and Travers (G1) en route to Horse of the Year honors.

Florida Derby 2026 Information

Race Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Track : Gulfstream Park

: Gulfstream Park Post Time : 6:42 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 6:42 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 1 1/8 miles

: 1 1/8 miles Age/Sex : three-year-olds

: three-year-olds Where to Watch : FanDuel TV, CNBC, Peacock

: FanDuel TV, CNBC, Peacock Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

Florida Derby Odds

This is the field for the 2026 Florida Derby, including posts, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each horse.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Albus Riley Mott Tyler Gaffalione 20-1 2 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 2-1 3 Wayne’s Law Amador Sanchez Marcos Meneses 15-1 4 Commandment Brad Cox Flavien Prat 5-2 5 Redland Rebels Patrick Biancone Joel Rosario 15-1 6 Nearly Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 3-1 7 Timeless Victory Eddie Plesa, Jr. Jose Morelos 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Note that Redland Rebels was entered in the Florida Derby and a morning line was assigned, but he is slated to run in the Arkansas Derby instead.

Florida Derby Prep Results

Among the eight horses expected to race in the Florida Derby, five come out of stakes company. Three last raced in Kentucky Derby preps at Gulfstream Park. Commandment and Chief Wallabee finished 1-2 in the Fountain of Youth, the final local prep for the Florida Derby. Nearly romped in the Holy Bull on January 31 and bypassed the Fountain of Youth.

The others who are coming out of stakes company last raced at Tampa Bay Downs. The Puma won the Tampa Bay Derby in his last start on March 7. (Redland Rebels, who will scratch in favor of the Arkansas Derby, was fourth behind The Puma in the Tampa Bay Derby.) Wayne’s Law has not raced since February 7, when he finished second – behind Renegade but ahead of The Puma – in the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

One horse comes out of an allowance race. Timeless Victory may not have raced on the Kentucky Derby trail yet, but he was last seen winning a first-level allowance-optional claimer at Gulfstream by six lengths on March 1, going the same 1 ⅛-mile distance as the Florida Derby.

The other two Florida Derby runners come out of maiden special weight company. Albus graduated on February 7 at third asking, stalking the pace and taking command in a one-mile, 40-yard race at Tampa Bay Downs. Gregarious, the lone maiden in the field, set the early pace and proved second best when he debuted February 21 in a 1 ⅛-mile maiden special weight at Gulfstream.

Florida Derby Contenders

These are the runners in the 2026 Florida Derby, organized by post position:

Albus: The light came on third out, when he stalked the pace and won with total authority in a maiden special weight at Tampa Bay Downs in February, his first start of the year. However, the waters get deeper here for this Riley Mott trainee. Though he has upside to improve third off the lay, he has to find a lot on the top contenders in this race and will have to do it from the challenging rail draw. Especially with a lot of speed in the field, he is most likely to be part of that pace battle, but not necessarily a factor late. Chief Wallabee: In just his second start, he finished a game second in the Fountain of Youth, taking a nice step forward from a smart debut win on January 10, in which he beat fellow Florida Derby contender The Puma. With pace likely to unfold in front of him, he is likely to get a good pace setup; he is proven over the Gulfstream course, and his pedigree suggests the step up to 1 ⅛ miles should not be a problem. The drawback is the price – he’s a buzzy Bill Mott horse, so he’ll be hot on the board – but he has enough upside to consider still. Wayne’s Law: This son of Tiz the Law returns to the course where he won impressively twice last year, in a maiden special weight against Florida-breds and in a one-mile stakes race against open company. He hasn’t been disgraced in two stakes races at other tracks since, including a second-place finish behind Renegade and ahead of The Puma in the Sam F. Davis. He’ll have to take a sharp step forward from that to hold his own against this deeper field, though. Commandment: The Brad Cox trainee is going the right way. Though he was defeated on debut at Keeneland, he has since won three straight: a maiden special at Churchill and then both the Mucho Macho Man and the Fountain of Youth. He is showing a steady progression, and his ability to track midfield and catch horses – even at speed-friendly Gulfstream – is a serious point in his favor, given that there is quite a bit of early speed entered in this race. Redland Rebels: Redland Rebels is cross-entered in the Arkansas Derby and will be racing in Hot Springs. Nearly: Nearly vied on a lively pace last out and drew off anyway, winning the Holy Bull by 5 ¾ lengths. That may not be the best way to go, with a decent amount of speed entered here – but two back, in his allowance win, he was able to come from off the pace after getting bumped early. If he can tap into that style even if things go well – and even at two turns, since the Holy Bull was his first two-turn try – that gives him an appealing dimension of versatility that may come in handy here. Timeless Victory: The intended final starter of retiring trainer Eddie Plesa’s career, Timeless Victory has three wins already – but none of them are in stakes. This will be his first stakes try on the dirt, a surface on which he is two-for-three in allowance-optional claiming company. The concern is class – none of his races have come back particularly fast, and two back he was, to borrow a Trevor Denman-ism, comprehensively walloped by Nearly. He’ll need to move up a lot to contend, and he is most likely to help ensure an honest pace before flattening late. The Puma: He came into his own at Tampa Bay Downs, running third in the Sam F. Davis before breaking his maiden in the Tampa Bay Derby. But, he has a credible effort at Gulfstream, too; he did the front-end dirty work on debut despite a slow start, and was only overtaken late by Chief Wallabee. His two-turn form suggests he’ll be a midpack to closing type, which could work out well for him if it turns out he can close at Gulfstream. Gregarious: The least experienced horse in the field, he has raced once, setting the pace over the Florida Derby course and distance before being overhauled late. The outside gate could help him get a clean start, but he’ll need a major step up in order to contend with this level of company. It is difficult to see him as more than an early pace presence.

Florida Derby Past Winners Past Performances

One of two strong trends in recent Florida Derby winners is that they won their most recent race. Of the last ten Florida Derby winners, eight out of ten horses won their final prep for the race. However, the two most recent winners are the two who have bucked that trend: Fierceness (2024) was third in the Holy Bull before winning the Florida Derby, and Tappan Street (2025) was second in the Holy Bull.

The other similarly strong trend in Florida Derby winners is that they made their most recent start at Gulfstream: nine of the last ten winners raced in Hallandale Beach last out. The only aberration is Nyquist (2016), who won the San Vicente (G2) at Santa Anita before raiding Florida.

It is also worth noting that Todd Pletcher wins this race a lot. He has won five of the last ten editions of the race, and seven of the last 12. Two came from stakes: Forte (2023) came out of a win in the Fountain of Youth, and Audible (2018) came out of a victory in the Holy Bull. Three other Pletcher winners came out of non-stakes wins: Known Agenda (2021) came out of an allowance win, though he had graded experience in the past, while Always Dreaming (2017) came out of allowance wins and made his stakes debuts in the Florida Derby.

Four of the last ten winners came out of points-race wins at Gulfstream: Forte was the last-out winner of the Fountain of Youth, while Tiz the Law (2020) and White Abarrio (2022) join Audible as winners who came out of Holy Bull scores.

The other recent winner is Maximum Security (2019), who came into his stakes debut in the Florida Derby off of a starter-optional claiming romp at Gulfstream.

Florida Derby: 3 Best Bets

These are the three best bets in the 2026 Florida Derby:

1. Nearly (3-1)

Nearly has rested up since the Holy Bull and will face his toughest foes yet. However, there is every chance for him to be able to handle it. He has three dominant wins at Gulfstream, meaning his ability to handle the course is well proven. He disputed a very fast pace last out and found enough to keep going, but in his previous two races, he rallied from off the pace and uncorked fast late pace, meaning he has good adaptability.

The connections also inspire confidence. He is likely to be a narrow third choice behind the top pair from the Fountain of Youth – despite the fact that he hasn’t laid a hoof wrong at Gulfstream, and he comes out for both the all-time top Florida Derby trainer and the all-time top Florida Derby jockey. Todd Pletcher and John Velazquez – Nearly’s regular jockey – have a history of coming to this race correct, and in a race where there’s so little to separate the top three contenders, having the top connections behind the longest-priced of the trip makes Nearly attractive from a betting perspective.

2. Chief Wallabee (2-1)

Both horses in the close finish in the Fountain of Youth figure here, but the stretch out to 1 ⅛ miles gives the slight edge to Chief Wallabee. Commandment could improve if he got some fitness from that last effort – but the same can be said of Chief Wallabee. And, Chief Wallabee wasn’t drifting like Commandment was. He looked a little better suited to more ground, and with a nice pedigree for the step up in trip, the extra distance can help Chief Wallabee turn the tables.

In terms of pace, as well, Chief Wallabee has some appealing versatility. He sat closer up in his seven-furlong maiden win at Gulfstream, then proved in the Fountain of Youth that he could come from a handful of lengths off the pace. Expect a trip more like the latter in this spot, with a few runners who look likely to make pace – though if there are some scratches or a weird pace setup compared to the past performances, Junior Alvarado has ridden Chief Wallabee both ways and should be able to adapt.

3. The Puma (9-2)

The Puma has class to prove in this spot, but he could well do it. He had a breakout effort in the Tampa Bay Derby, rallying into a perfectly reasonable pace for the distance and battling to a three-quarter length victory. The race was only his second two-turn try, and he has upside stretching out even further, being by Belmont winner Essential Quality out of a Declaration of War mare.

It’s a positive that Javier Castellano returns to the saddle, too – he rode The Puma both for his Tampa Bay Derby win from off the pace as well as his more forwardly placed debut at Gulfstream Park. It’s a dimension of versatility that could come in handy – the Tampa Bay Derby trip is likely the better one, but if there are some scratches or some hesitation early, The Puma could try to take advantage.

Florida Derby Undercard

The Florida Derby is the 14th and final race on Gulfstream’s flagship Saturday card, the big ending to the Gulfstream Championship Meet. The Florida Derby undercard includes ten stakes events for a wide range of divisions. In addition to the Kentucky Derby prep, the card also features the $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), a 100-point race on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks.

Other stakes races include the $225,000 Pan American (G3) for open long-distance turf horses, the $175,000 Orchid (G3) for filly and mare long-distance turf runners, the $175,000 Ghostzapper (G3) for older dirt routers, the $175,000 Cutler Bay for sophomore middle-distance turf horses, the $175,000 Army Mule (formerly the Sir Shackleton) for older sprinters, the $175,000 Sand Springs for older middle-distance turf fillies and mares, the $175,000 Sanibel Island for sophomore middle-distance grass fillies, and the $175,000 Appleton for older turf milers.

With top-class horse racing and big fields all day, including another Triple Crown prep, the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn, it’s an excellent day to stay tuned to FanDuel TV and bet with FanDuel!

Gulfstream Park History

Gulfstream Park is the historic racetrack that hosts the Florida Derby each year. It is the only American racetrack that offers all three racing surfaces: conventional dirt, turf, and a synthetic Tapeta surface. The outer track is a dirt course measuring one and one-eighth miles around, complete with a chute that allows for classic one-turn dirt mile races. The next track inward is a one-mile and seventy-yard Tapeta track that opened in 2021. The inner course is a seven-furlong turf track.

Gulfstream Park has hosted many major races over the years, including the Breeders’ Cup in 1989, 1992, and 1999. In 2017, the race ran the rich Pegasus World Cup for the first time, which was at one time the world’s richest horse race. But the Florida Derby, run along the road to the Kentucky Derby, remains Gulfstream Park’s most established and famous race.

Florida Derby FAQ

Q: When is the Florida Derby?

A: The 2026 Florida Derby (known for sponsorship purposes as the Curlin Florida Derby) will be run on Saturday, March 29, at 6:42 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The race is the 14th and final on Saturday’s Gulfstream card.

Q: Where is the Florida Derby?

A: It takes place at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Florida Derby?

A: Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has a dominant eight wins in the Florida Derby, including five in the last ten years. He can further extend that record if Nearly wins.

Q: Who is the favorite for the 2026 Florida Derby?

A: Chief Wallabee is the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the Florida Derby. He came close last out in the Fountain of Youth and has upside to improve in just his third start for trainer Bill Mott. However, he’ll have to get through Brad Cox trainee Commandment (5-2), the horse who beat him in the Fountain of Youth, and who is likely to challenge him for favoritism. Nearly (3-1), the Todd Pletcher-trained Holy Bull winner, also has strong enough form to challenge for a spot at the top of the market.

Q: Who is the best Florida Derby jockey?

A: Jockey John Velazquez has six Florida Derby victories, the most of any jockey. Four of those six wins have come on horses trained by Todd Pletcher, most recently in 2024 with Fierceness. Velazquez partners with Pletcher again in 2026 with Nearly.

Q: Who won the 2025 Florida Derby?

A: Tappan Street won the 2025 Florida Derby for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Luis Saez. Saez does not have a call in the 2026 Florida Derby, but Cox sends out Commandment with Flavien Prat in the irons.

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