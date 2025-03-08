FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flames vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Flames vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

In NHL action on Saturday, the Calgary Flames play the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (29-23-10) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-26-6)
  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-137)Canadiens (+114)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canadiens win (54.7%)

Flames vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -225.

Flames vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • Flames versus Canadiens, on March 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -132 and the under +108.

Flames vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Canadiens, Calgary is the favorite at -137, and Montreal is +114 playing on the road.

