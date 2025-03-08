NHL
Flames vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
In NHL action on Saturday, the Calgary Flames play the Montreal Canadiens.
Flames vs Canadiens Game Info
- Calgary Flames (29-23-10) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-26-6)
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-137)
|Canadiens (+114)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canadiens win (54.7%)
Flames vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -225.
Flames vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Flames versus Canadiens, on March 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -132 and the under +108.
Flames vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Canadiens, Calgary is the favorite at -137, and Montreal is +114 playing on the road.